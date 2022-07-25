CENTRAL, S.C. (WSPA) – The Daniel Lions are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Daniel

2021 Record: 14-0

Season Result: 3A State Champions

Head Coach: Jeff Fruster (7th season)

Key losses: Trent Pearman (QB), Jahiem Lawson (DL)

Key players returning: Blaine Simons (QB), Colton Chapman (QB), Tory Shaw (RB), Chris Edge (RB), Eli Merck (WR), Misun Kelley (WR/CB), Jaylen Brown-Wallace (WR), Myquan Geer (DE), Carson Chasteen (LB)

Preview: 7NEWS’ two-time reigning ‘Star of the Year’ Trent Pearman has moved down the road to Clemson after guiding the lions to back-to-back titles. Blaine Simons and Colton Chapman have worked to fill his shoes with plenty of talent returning elsewhere with running backs Edge and Shaw as well as receiver Eli Merck, who has 2,600 yards the past two seasons. He’s joined by Brown-Wallace and Kelley to round out a dynamic receiving corps. They bring back talent at each level of the defense with Geer on the line, Chasteen at linebacker and Kelley in the secondary.