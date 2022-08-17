DUE WEST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Dixie Hornets are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Dixie

2021 Record: 7-3

Season Result: Lost in 1st round of playoffs

Head Coach: Vic Lollis (6th season)

Key players returning: Hunter Satterfield (WB/S), Stone Driggers (OL/DL)

Preview: The Hornets look to continue their upward trajectory after posting the program’s best record since 2018 (9-3). They’ll enter 2022 with some solid experience in the trenches and at skill positions with two-way players Hunter Satterfield and Stone Driggers leading the way.

Greenwood Christian has joined the SCHSL and will compete in Region 1-1A with the Hornets.