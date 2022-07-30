ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – The Dorman Cavaliers are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Dorman

2021 Record: 4-6

Season Result: Lost in 1st round of playoffs

Head Coach: Dustin Curtis (1st season)

Key losses: Hudson Lee (DE), Kendall Norman (WR)

Key players returning: Hudson Talley (QB), Demarius Foster (RB), D.J. Porter (WR), Tra’Von Fernandez (WR), Emo Fowler (WR), Kelvin Broadhurst (DL), Justin Conyers (DL), Charles Smith (LB), Javin Bradley (LB), Will White (CB) D.J. Geth (OL), Markee Anderson (OL), Graham Smith (OL)

Preview: Dustin Curtis fills the role held by the legendary Dave Gutshall for the past 29 seasons. Hudson Talley returns at quarterback with targets like D.J. porter, Tra’Von Fernandez and Emo Fowler while running back Damarius Foster will have a prime role. The Cavs return two power-five signees in 2022. Defensively, they’re strong at linebacker with Smith and Bradley while the defensive line is anchored by Broadhurst and Conyers. Will White leads the secondary at corner.