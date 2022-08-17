EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WSPA) – The East Henderson Eagles are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

East Henderson

2021 Record: 1-8

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Bobby James (2nd season)

Key players returning: Joseph Justice, Jr. (QB), Marcus McCarson (RB), Isaac Burleson (WR), Wesley Murray (WR), Nick Lyons (LB), Makhi Hoots (CB), Leland Prutzman (DB)

Preview: In year two under Bobby James the Eagles are a stronger team and return a corps of key players like quarterback Joseph Justice and receivers Isaac Burleson and Wesley Murray. They also have Marcus McCarson to again carry the load in the backfield. Defensively, they’re led by linebacker Nick Lyons and cornerback Makhi Hoots.