TAYLORS, S.C. – The Eastside Eagles are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Eastside

2021 Record: 1-9

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Andre Woolcock (4th season)

Key players returning: Eli Clint (QB), Kalvin Banks (RB), Evan Lewis (WR), James Odom (WR), Jadin Hopkins (WR), Baron Leonard (WR), Eli Foster (WR), Langston Scott (S/LB), Christian Limenez (DL), Cody Williams (DL), Michael Shay (S), Troy Brown (CB)

Preview: After a rough season in which the Eagles posted their lowest win total since 2014, Andre Woolcock and his staff return a group that’s banded together to turn things around in 2022. Junior quarterback Eli Clint takes the reins there and has a deep group of receivers. The counterpiece to the offensive attack will be running back Kalvin Banks, who was All-Region a year ago. Linebacker Langston Scott and defensive linemen Christian Jimenez and Cody Williams anchor the defense that includes some standout defensive backs in Michael Shay and Troy Brown.