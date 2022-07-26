GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Emerald Vikings are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Emerald

2021 Record: 2-8

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Thad DuBose (3rd season)

Key losses: Robby Harrison (DL), John Deal ( C )

Key players returning: Key Holloway (QB), Jayden Turner (QB), Jaylen Foster (RB), Ean Ryans (SLOT/DB), Bradlee Jones (WR/S), Jordan Greene (WR), Dontravis Jackson (DL), Tyson Parker (DL), K.J. Morton (LB), LaBoris Warren (LB), Kareem Goode (DB), Kendrick Marshall (DB), Keenan Marshall (DB), Dawson Siberg (S)

Preview: The Vikings lost major talent up front in Robby Harrison and John Deal and will make a big change to their offense moving from a Flex to a Spread attack to utilize the speed of players like Jaylen Foster and Ean Ryans out of the backfield. Receivers Jordan Greene and Bradlee Jones provide speed on the outside for the new quarterback, which will be either Key Holloway or Jayden Turner. Linebackers K.J. Morton and LaBoris Warren anchor the linebacker corps and are two of the eight returning starters back on defense. Seven return on offense including four offensive linemen.