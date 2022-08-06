FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Fountain Inn Fury are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Fountain Inn

2021 Record: First Season

Head Coach: Brett Nichols (1st season)

Key players: Shawn Smith (QB), Jack Criswell (QB), Zack Madden (RB), Caden Carnos (RB), Crew Hall (RB), Jackson Njoku (DL)

Preview: The Fury’s first varsity team will have a roster of just freshmen and sophomores due to the timing of their launch with former Hillcrest quarterback Brett Nichols leading the way as head coach. He’ll count on either Shawn Smith or Jack Criswell to run his power spread attack while Crew Hal, Caden Carnos and Zack Madden make up the backfield. Jackson Njoku figures to be a dynamic force along the defensive line. Nichols said one consistent message in their situation has been ‘ no excuses.’

