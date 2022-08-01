GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney Indians are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Gaffney

2021 Record: 15-0

Season Result: 5A State Champions

Head Coach: Dan Jones (13th season)

Key losses: Tyler Smith (RB), Sawyer Whitman (OL), Landon Bullock (LB)

Key players returning: Grayson Loftis (QB), Edward ‘Sugar’ Jefferies (WR), Emazon Littlejohn (WR), Clay Putman (DL), Tre Smith (S), Tim McGill (DB), Kaliber Hoey (DB)

Preview: Some big talent moves on from last year’s 15-0 state-title team, but the tribe returns 2nd-year QB Grayson Loftis, who will have key targets in Sugar Jefferies and Emazon Littlejohn. A group of running backs will look to replace the production of standout Tyler Smith and Jefferies could see time back there as well as he possesses multiple skillsets for the Duke-bound Loftis to utilize. They’ll be young on defense, particularly at linebacker, and the defensive line figures to be a strength of that unit. Tim McGill, Tre Smith and Kaliber Hoey return in the secondary.