GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Eagles are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Greenwood

2021 Record: 10-2

Season Result: Lost in state quarterfinals

Head Coach: Chris Liner (2nd season)

Key losses: Daylan Rappley (QB), Chris Simmons (CB)

Key players returning: Caleb Burton (QB), Ve Morton (FB/RB), Taije Dennis (FB/RB), Jaylen Robinson (RB), Gaines Adams (WR), Omari McGowan (WR), Elinah Ross (WR), Cord Morton (NG), Michel Holloway (DE), Shamar Farrow (DE), Carson Lewis (LB), Jayden Lagroone (S), Donovan Boyles (CB)

Preview: The Eagles will adjust their Flexbone offense but will have one constant from a year ago in fullback Ve Morton, who carried for 1,700 yards in 2021, and Taije Dennis along with Haylen Robinson will have roles in the backfield. Gaines Adams, Omari McGowan and Elijah Ross will be key targets in the passing game for new quarterback Caleb Burton. They return a stout defensive line with Morton, Holloway and Farrow. Carson Lewis anchors the linebacker corps and Jayden Lagroone and Donovan Boyles are key pieces in the secondary.