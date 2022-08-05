GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Yellow Jackets are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Greer

2021 Record: 5-6

Season Result: Lost in 1st round of playoffs

Head Coach: Will Young (18th season)

Key losses: Hollis Crosby (QB)

Key players returning: Josh Runion (QB), LaDainnian Martin (RB/CB), Chase Byrd (WR), Brock Diggins (WR), Chris Hall (WR), Nahiem Lee (WR), Labryis Cohen (DL), Jacob Heine (DL), Bryce Foster (ILB), Darius Johnson (ILB), Austin McGee (S), Anthony Lyons (S)

Preview: The Yellow Jackets are a young team, but have key pieces in place with five offensive linemen back to clear the way for sophomore running back LaDainnian MArtin, who already has offers from Tennessee and Louisville. A core group of receivers come back as targets for new starting quarterback Josh Runion. Austin McGee and Anthony Lyons provide great size in the secondary. And Greer returns more experience at linebacker (Foster and Johnson) and the defensive line (Cohen and Heine).