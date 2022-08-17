HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Hendersonville Bearcats are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Hendersonville

2021 Record: 10-2

Season Result: Conference champions, lost in 3rd round of playoffs

Head Coach: Kiron Ward (1st season)

Key losses: Gavin Gosnell (QB)

Key players returning: Elyjah Gibbs (QB), Hezzie Rudisill (RB), Eric Rasheed (WR), Lennard Benniefield (WR), C.J. Landrum (DE), Malachi Jacobs (OLB), Dennis Waters (OLB), Malik Angram (CB)

Preview: Jim Sosebee has moved on as head coach after another 10-win season and quarterback Gavin Gosnell graduated, but 17 starters returning like running back Hezzie Rudisill and receivers Eric Rasheed and Lennard Benniefield to ease the transition for new starting quarterback Elyjah Gibbs. Rudisill figures to be the team’s most dynamic weapon while defensively they’ll lean on linebackers Malachi Jacobs and Dennis Waters. The Bearcats will play on a brand-new field turf this season.