SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Hillcrest Rams are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Hillcrest

2021 Record: 8-3

Season Result: Lost in 2nd round of playoffs

Head Coach: Anthony Frate (4th season)

Key losses: Jeremy Bland (LB)

Key players returning: Bennett Judy (QB), Logan Coldren (RB), Thomas Stanley (RB), Avery McFadden (WR), Jaylen Neal (WR), Jeb Robinson (DE), Isaiah Lee (LB), Kendall Chapman (S), B.J. Jones (WR/DB)

Preview: 85% of the Rams offensive production returns from a region title team led by quarterback Bennett Judy, who set school passing records. He’ll have receivers Avery McFadden and Jaylen Neal to go along with running backs Logan Coldren and Thomas Stanley around him. Three losses last season were each by by less than a touchdown, and they bring back a stout defense that includes standouts at every level. Jeb Robinson anchors the defensive line, Isaiah Lee comes back from injury at linebacker, while Kendall Chapman and B.J. Jones lead the secondary.