GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The J.L. Mann Patriots are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

J.L. Mann

2021 Record: 4-6

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Steve “Scoot” Watson (3rd season)

Key losses: Jack Williams (LB), Shmalles Foster (OT)

Key players returning: Ethan Anderson (QB), Mikel McClellan (WR), Toby Cates (WR), Na’Cyus Morrison (RB), Jacari Bennett (OLB), Jayden Sullivan (DE), Jacob Watt (LB)

Preview: Quarterback Ethan Anderson returns after missing most of last season with a knee injury. In his absence, Mikel McClellan was forced to play QB, and he’ll now be used as a playmaker at receiver along with Toby Cates. Running back Na’Cyus Morrisoon and three offensive linemen also return to the lineup. Eight starters come back on defense, including standout linebackers Jacob Watt and Jacari Bennett as well as Jayden Sullivan anchoring the defensive line.