CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – The Landrum Cardinals are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Landrum

2021 Record: 4-6

Season Result: Lost in 1st round of playoffs

Head Coach: Jason Farmer (9th season)

Key players returning: Titus Poore (QB), Colton Link (RB), Ronnie Belue (DE), Ryan Bunleut (LB)

Preview: Landrum returns 14 starters on a team that’s heavy with juniors. Titus Poore ran the double-wing attack in the second half of last season while Colton Link returns in the backfield behind an experienced offensive line. Head coach Jason Farmer likes what he has in the front seven including defensive end Ronnie Belut and linebacker Ryan Bunleut leading the way.