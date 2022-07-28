LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Raiders are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Laurens

2021 Record: 6-4

Season Result: Lost in 2nd round of playoffs

Head Coach: Darryl Smith (3rd season)

Key losses: Zy Todd (RB)

Key players returning: James Rawl (QB), Jay Pulley (WR), Cayson Elledge (WR), Jaedon Goodwin (WR), Jay Pulley (WR), Noah Mosley (RB), Gemire Darden (RB/LB), Malik Jackson (DE), Nick Woodruff (DL), Jackson Martin (S), Noah Robertson (LB)

Preview: James Rawl returns as a third-year starter at quarterback for Darryl Smith’s squad. The Raiders look to overcome the loss of running back Zy Todd with a group led by Noah Mosley. Key targets in the passing will be Jay Pulley, who’s coming off of a collarbone injury, as well as Cayson Elledge and Jaedon Goodwin. Among the experienced players coming back on defense are safety Jackson Martin and linebackers Noah Robertson and Gemire Darden.