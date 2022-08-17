LIBERTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Liberty Red Devils are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.
Liberty
2021 Record: 2-6
Season Result: Missed playoffs
Head Coach: Paul Sutherland (2nd season)
Key players returning: Peyton Reed (QB), J.J. Hernandez (RB/LB), Austin Smith (RB/DB), Seth Terry (RB), Weston Cobb (WR/DB), Alex Peraza (WR/DB), Logan Smith (WR/DB), Skylar Teague (DL), Sam Bates (LB)
Preview: In year two under Paul Sutherland, the Red Devils are a stronger group that will run the Wing-T behind returning starting quarterback Peyton Reed and several others on offense including four linemen. The strength on defense is in the secondary while sophomore Skylar Teague should be a force up front.