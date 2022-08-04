MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mauldin Mavericks are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Mauldin

2021 Record: 6-4

Season Result: Lost in 1st round of playoffs

Head Coach: Sayre Nesmith (3rd season)

Key losses: Jeadyn Lukus (DB), Deuce Caldwell (LB)

Key players returning: Kelvin Johnson (RB), Aaron Bowens (WR/CB), Emory Watson (QB), Josh Page (LB), Ryan Jeletic (LB), Caden Jeter (DL)

Preview: The Mavericks lost two big talents on both sides of the ball in Jeadyn Lukus and Deuce Caldwell, but they return Kelvin Johnson in the backfield and a stable of receivers led by Aaron Bowens. Quarterback Emory Watson comes back with experience as a second-year starter and has plenty of talent surrounding him. Mauldin returns seven starters on defense.