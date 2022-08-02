NINETY SIX, S.C. (WSPA) – The Ninety Six Wildcats are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Ninety Six

2021 Record: 5-5

Season Result: Lost in 1st round of playoffs

Head Coach: Matthew Owings (4th season)

Key losses: Payne Davis (QB), Matthew Deal (WR)

Key players returning: Braden Mitchell (QB), Athan Gardner (WR/DB), Ladarion Waldrop (WR/DB), Juquis Calhoun (DL), Chico Mason (LB), Nazier Jones (LB), Zayvion King (HB), Briant Witherspoon (HB)

Preview: Ninety Six looks to overcome the loss of starters Matthew Deal and Payne Davis with junior Braden Mitchell stepping into the quarterback role for 2022. They’ll count on a stable of running backs out of their run-based RPO attack led by Witherspoon, King and other playmakers such as receivers Gardner and Waldrop. Head coach Matthew Owings likes the experience and aggressiveness the team brings back on defense with the likes of Mason, Jones, Calhoun, Gardner and Waldrop.