WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Palmetto Mustangs are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Palmetto

2021 Record: 3-7

Season Result: Lost in 1st round of the playoffs

Head Coach: Doug Shaw, Jr. (10th season)

Key players returning: Luke Dobbins (QB), Zach Edwards (RB), Tanner Hines (DB), Ryan Saine (WR), Ragen Davenport (WR/DB), Isaiah Hill (WR/DB), Jacob Rholetter (LB), K.J. Mansel (DE), C.J. Moody (DB)

Preview: After tough times at quarterback last season, Doug Shaw’s counting on junior Luke Dobbins to embrace the starting role with some recent transfers to throw to. The Mustangs’ attack will be centered around third-year running back Zach Edwards. On defense, Jacob Rholetter anchors the unit that includes returning lineman K.J. Mansel and a group of young defensive backs.