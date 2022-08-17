ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pendleton Bulldogs are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Pendleton

2021 Record: 1-9

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Grayson Howell (2nd season)

Key losses: Kameron Jones (QB)

Key players returning: Luke Gray (QB), Abijah Webb (WR), L.J. Maddox (WR/DB), Carson Gregory (MLB), Cody Williams (S)

Preview: The Bulldogs try to bounce back from a tough year with a young team as evidenced by the fact that their best playmaker, Abijah Webb, is just a sophomore. They’ll have a different look at quarterback as three-year starter Kameron Jones has graduated, so junior Luke Gray comes in to the lead the offensive attack. There’s just one senior starter among the six returning on defense, but sophomores Carson Gregory and Cody Williams figure to be key performers on that side of the ball.