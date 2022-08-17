PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens Blue Flame are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Pickens

2021 Record: 3-7

Season Result: Lost in 1st round of playoffs

Head Coach: Chad Smith (6th season)

Key losses: Brennan Perkins (LB), Ryan Ford (QB), Andon Rogers (RB)

Key players returning: Landon Pace (QB), Brett Batson (QB), Carter McCullom (RB), Samuel Maw (RB), Jaden Jackson (RB), Anthony Nix (LB), Ethan Medlin (LB)

Preview: The Blue Flame are again all about grounding up opponents. With Andon Rogers having graduated, a grouping of McCullom, Jackson and MAw will handle the load in the backfield behind an experienced offensive line. Pickens will be led by senior linebacker Anthony Nix on the defensive side.