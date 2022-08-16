COLUMBUS, NC (WSPA) – The Polk County Wolverines are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins Friday.

Polk Co.

2021 Record: 7-4

Season Result: Lost in first round of playoffs

Head Coach: Bruce Ollis (6th season, second tenure)

Key losses: Steven Chupp (WR), Jacob Knighton (TE

Key players returning: Angus Weaver (RB/LB), Casey Beiler (QB), Keandre Green (WR), Antonio Simpson (WR)

Preview: The Wolverines will be built around RB/LB Angus Weaver, who head coach Bruce Ollis calls the best he’s seen in over four decades in coaching. QB Casey Beiler will have Keandre Green and Antonio Simpson as key targets in an attack that may have the ball in the air more than usual this season, according to Ollis.