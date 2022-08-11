GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Powdersville Patriots are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Powdersville

2021 Record: 12-1

Season Result: Lost in state quarterfinals

Head Coach: Robert Mustaar (11th season)

Key players returning: Eli Hudgins (QB), Thomas Williams (RB), Drake Sloan (WR), Kyle Rice (WR), Trex Fowler (DL), Jalen Rambert (LB), Peyton Little (LB)

Preview: The Patriots return the core of a team that won its first 12 games last season. Running back Thomas Williams looks for another huge season and returns with quarterback Eli Hudgins, receivers Drake Sloan and Kyle Rice and three offensive linemen. Jalen Rambert comes back as the defensive star at linebacker. He’s flanked by linebacker Peyton Little and defensive lineman Trez Fowler.