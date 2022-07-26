GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Riverside Warriors are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Riverside

2021 Record: 7-4

Season Result: Lost in 1st round of playoffs

Head Coach: Matthew Rochester (2nd season)

Key losses: Alex Riddle (WR), Ryan Brown (CB), Braelon Flowers-Latta (RB), Hayden Parham (DL), Jacob Hartzog (CB)

Key players returning: Rob Sanders (QB), Cayden Cosby (WR), Zion Culbertson (WR), Zach Beasley (RB), Eliot Prescott (LB), Victory Atkins (DB), Hayden Payne (CB), Jacob Collins (CB)Preview: Riverside had its first winning season since 2007 as it continued a dramatic turnaround. A big reason was the play of new quarterback Rob Sanders, who returns with top targets Cayden Cosby and Zion Culbertson. Sanders’ evolution as the starter following his arrival from Hillcrest continues to be a vital part of the equation. On the defensive side, the Warriors return considerable experience in the second and third levels with linebacker Eliot Prescott and standout defensive backs Victory Atkins, Hayden Payne and Jacob Collins.