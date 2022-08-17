SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Seneca Bobcats are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Seneca Bobcats

2021 Record: 6-5

Season Result:

Head Coach: David Crane (4th season)

Key losses: Landon Moseley (QB), Adrian Lewis (RB

Key players returning: Jaxon Burnette (QB), Camsley Campbell (RB), Matthew Crane (WR), Zay Poole (WR/DB), Trennan Meredith (LB), Kodie Long (LB), Cade Eavenson (OLB/DB)

Preview: The Bobcats showed improvement last season despite losing starting quarterback Landon Moseley to injury in October. Jaxon Burnette returns as the starter where finished last season and is surrounded by talent like running back Campbell, receivers Crane and Poole, as well as four offensive linemen. Seneca was a sophomore-laden defense last season and they return linebackers Meredith, who had 39 tackles for loss, and Long (110 tackles) as well as Poole in the secondary.