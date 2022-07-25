GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Southside Christian Sabres are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Southside Christian

2021 Record: 13-0

Season Result: 1A State Champions

Head Coach: Mike Sonneborn (7th season)

Key players returning: JaCorey Martin (QB), Colin Phillips (WR), Mykel Woodfield (LB), Zack Martin (LB), Micah McGowen (DL), Saunders Hawkins (DL)

Preview: The Sabres look to extend their state title run and winning streak with a total of 12 starters returning, and none more important than quarterback JaCorey Martin. The dual-threat three-year starter will have wide receiver Colin Phillips and three starting offensive linemen around him. Woodfield, Martin, McGowen and Hawkins lead the way defensively.