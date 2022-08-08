SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Vikings are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Spartanburg

2021 Record: 9-4

Season Result: Lost in the state semifinal

Head Coach: Mark Hodge (3rd season)

Key losses: John David Lawson (DB), Jervaris Rice (CB), John Love (K), Judah McJimpsey (LB)

Key players returning: Raheim Jeter (QB), Drek Carter (RB), Que Moore (WR), Andrew Dantin (WR), Darrell Brannon (OL), Cameron Jackson (DL), Bennie Littlejohn (MLB), Jacob Mattison (OLB)

Preview: It looks like Mark Hodge has the pieces in place to take another team on a state title run with West Virginia-bound Raheim Jeter returning as a third-year starting quarterback. Running back Drek Carter and receivers Que Moore and Andrew Dantin come back as part of what could be an even more potent attack in Hodge’s third season guiding the Vikings. Defensively, Bennie Littlejohn and Jacob Mattison anchor the linebacker corps while Cameron Jackson leads the defensive linemen.