GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The St. Joe’s Knights are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

St. Joe’s

2021 Record: 8-3

Season Result: Lost in 2nd round of playoffs

Head Coach: Chris Goodman (2nd season)

Key losses: K.D. Boyd (RB), Harrison Scott (FB), Brayden Renfrow (WR)

Key players returning: Walker Wood (QB), Johnny Jaraczewski (FB/LB), Chris Johnson (RB/DB), Thomas Sullivan (TE/LB), Trey Sanders (S)

Preview: The Knights suffer some big losses with the departure of K.D. Boyd and Harrison Scott as well as receiver Brayden Renfrow. They’ll count on Johnny Jaraczewski and Chris Johnson out of the backfield while tight end Thomas Sullivan will be a big target in the passing game for returning quarterback Walker Wood, whose role figures to increase in 2022.