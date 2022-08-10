ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

T.L. Hanna

2021 Record: 10-2

Season Result: Lost in 2nd round of playoffs

Head Coach: Jason Tone (4th season)

Key players returning: Kenny Fretwell (QB), Vashun Burton (RB), Josh Donald (RB), Tyler Ethington (RB), Jackson Schofield (WR), John Wood (WR), Jaquon Morgan (WR), Jalon Boles (CB), Teghan Cole (CB)

Preview: If any program can handle the graduation of 41 seniors it’s the Jackets. Among the few returning starters is Kenny Fretwell at quarterback while Vashun Burton, Josh Donald and Tyler Ethington will be key ball carriers in a double-wing attack that’s been the Jackets’ brand. The most experienced returnees on the defensive side are cornerbacks Jalon Boles and Teghan Cole.