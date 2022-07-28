TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Devildogs are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Travelers Rest

2021 Record: 4-5

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Michael Lancaster (1st season)

Key losses: Jacari Helams (WR)

Key players returning: Caleb Mills (QB), Christian Nielsen (TE/LB), Drayton Ward (SLOT), Drew McKibben (WR), Ace Evette (LB)Preview: First-year head coach Michael Lancaster inherits a young team that includes 6’4”, 200-pound receiver Drew McKibben who flashes great speed as a primary weapon for returning quarterback Caleb Mills. They’ll run a three-wide multiple offense with a standard 3-4 defense. While depth is lacking on the offensive and defensive lines, returning linebackers Ace Evette and Christian Nielsen provide stability at a crucial position.