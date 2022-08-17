UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Yellow Jackets are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Union County

2021 Record: 1-7

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Brian Thompson (5th season)

Key players returning: Ben Black (QB), Cam Owens (RB), M.J. Porter (WR), Khristian Means (TE/DL), Alex Wagner (LB), Dylan Snyder (LB), J.J. Thomas (DB)

Preview: Brian Thompson jopes his team can quickly move on from a rugged 2021 season and believes in the group that returns, including skill players in M.J. Porter, Khristian Means and running back Cam Owens. Ben Black steps in as the quarterback for 2022.. A new defensive coordinator, North Augusta’s Jason Hatcher, comes to Union County and inherits a talented group that includes J.J. Thomas, Alex Wagner, Dylan Snyder and Means.