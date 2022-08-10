GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wade Hampton Generals are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Wade Hampton

2021 Record: 0-9

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Travis Miller (4th season)

Key players returning: Cooper Tankersley (QB), Nigel Bruster (RB), Thomas Combs (WR), Zig Rosemond (DL), Niklas Jarman (LB), Christian Harris (DB)

Preview: A program that’s dropped 24 straight moves down to 4A and has nine starters back on offense, including its entire line. Receiver Thomas Combs will be the primary target for quarterback Cooper Tankersley with Nigel Bruster anchoring the backfield. Zig Rosemond, Niklas Jarman and Christian Harris return on the defensive side to provide key experience at each level.