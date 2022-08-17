WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Walhalla Razorbacks are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Walhalla

2021 Record: 3-5

Season Result: Lost in 1st round of playoffs

Head Coach: Padgett Johnson (7th season)

Key losses: Will Smith (WR)

Key players returning: Bryce Payne (QB), Dylan McCurry (RB), Landon Robinson (RB), Nathaniel Collins (WR), Drake Easton (WR), A.J. Phillips (DT), Jaden Boyd (DE), Joe Lockridge (LB), Cy Parrish (DB)

Preview: 14 starters overall return for Padgett Johnson’s team including quarterback Bryce Payne, who returns as a second-year starter. Johnson said of Payne that it’s like having a coach on the field. Payne will have plenty of talent surrounding him with skill players with McCurry, Robinson, Collins and Easton, among others. Defensively, they have a strong line with Phillips and Boyd. Lockridge comes back to lead the linebackers while Parrish anchors the secondary.