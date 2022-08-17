WARE SHOALS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Ware Shoals Hornets are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Ware Shoals

2021 Record: 3-7

Season Result: Lost in 1st round of the playoffs

Head Coach: Chris Johnston (4th season)

Key players returning: Dalton Boyter (QB), Justice Lomax (RB), Isaiah Wardlow (DT)

Preview: The Hornets bring back several returnees on both sides of the ball as the team looks to continue growing with a young, but experienced group. Eight starters come back on offense and six return on defense. Despite being just a sophomore, quarterback Dalton Boyter already brings a full season of reps under center with him into the 2022 season, in an offense that features junior running back Justice Lomax. Isaiah Wardlow leads the way on defense, anchoring the line.

Greenwood Christian has joined the SCHSL and will compete in Region 1-1A with the Hornets.