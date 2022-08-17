WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) – The West-Oak Warriors are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

West-Oak

2021 Record: 0-9

Season Result: Missed the playoffs

Head Coach: Glen Padgett (2nd season)

Key players returning: Lane Allen (QB), Landon Stephens (RB), Damien Thaxton (DE)

Preview: The Warriors enter 2022 as a young team with just five seniors, but they return great numbers as the program has sixty participants as opposed to just 34 in 2021. Lane Allen, after a 1,000-yard season, comes back to lead the offensive attack at quarterback with returning running back Landon Stephens, who amassed 8 touchdowns last year. Damien Thaxton looks to have another solid year along the defensive line after recording 4 sacks and 62 tackles in 2021.