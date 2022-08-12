ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Westside Rams are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Westside

2021 Record: 6-5

Season Result: Region champions, lost in 2nd round of playoffs

Head Coach: Scott Earley (9th season)

Key losses: Pete Zamora (QB), K.T. Perry (OLB), Amir Dendy (RB)

Key players returning: Hunter Puckett (RB), A.J. Williams (WR/DL), Tyler Scott (WR), Cutter Woods (QB), Titus Crisler (LB), K.D. McGowan (DB)

Preview: Scott Earley is again confident his Rams can be a factor in their region despite losing talented players like Zamora, Dendy and Perry. The new quarterback is Cutter Woods, an Eastside transfer, and he’ll work behind an experienced offensive line along with good quality targets like A.J. Williams and Tyler Scott to throw to. Hunter Puckett, a big presence in the backfield, will play a prominent role once again. Williams, Titus Crisler and K.D. McGowan will lead each respective unit on defense.