WOODMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – The Woodmont Wildcats are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Woodmont

2021 Record: 5-6

Season Result: Lost in 1st round of playoffs

Head Coach: Jeff Murdock (3rd season)

Key losses: Logan Steele (QB), Gavin Sias (OL), Jayvion Hawthorne (RB)

Key players returning: Josiah Broughton (FB/De), Jalen Tate (RB), R.J. Flemmings (OT/DL), Nijah Simpson (OG/DE), Tristan Berry (QB), Caleb Smith (QB), Landon McCall (DL)

Preview: The run-oriented Wildcats look to offset the loss of Jayvion Hawthorne with Jalen Tate and they’ll also have a new starting quarterback as Caleb Smith and Tristan Berry battle for the job. On defense, they’re strong along the line and will return an even-man front given the experience coming back.