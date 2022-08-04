WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – The Woodruff Wolverines are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Woodruff

2021 Record: 5-6

Season Result: Lost in 2nd round of playoffs

Head Coach: Bradley Adams (5th season)

Key losses: Damarian Elmore (RB)

Key players returning: Carson Tucker (QB), Anthony Graybill (WR/DB), Detrick Nash (WR), Nehemiah Cochran (WR/DB), Ty Ellis (DL)

Preview: The Wolverines lost a talented running back in Damarian Elmore and will use multiple players there to lead the ground attack behind a rebuilding offensive line. They return experience at wide receiver in Graybill, Cochran and Nash for third-year starting quarterback Carson Tucker. The team is deep in the secondary with Cochran and Grayson leading the way, and feature some young linebackers along with standout defensive lineman Ty Ellis.