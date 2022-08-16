PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wren Hurricanes are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Wren

2021 Record: 6-6

Season Result: Lost in 2nd round of the playoffs

Head Coach: Jeff Tate (15th season)

Key players returning: Mason Holtzclaw (QB), Malachi Smith (RB), C.J. Willingham (WR), Kaden Hutto (WR), Landon Skelton (WR), Mitchel Giroue (WR), Adam Helton (LB), Alex McRary (LB), Travon West (FS)

Preview: Most of the offense that was young a year ago returns, but sophomore quarterback Gavin Owens has moved on to a prep school paving way for freshman quarterback Mason Holtzclaw to take over the controls with a deep group of receivers led by C.J. Willingham and Kadan Hutton. Add in sophomore running back Malachi Smith and four returning offensive linemen and you have the makings of a typically potent Wren attack. The defense is led by linebackers Adam Helton and Alex McCrary along with free safety Travon West.