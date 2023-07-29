DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Byrnes Rebels are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Byrnes Rebels:

2022 Record & Results: 9-4; fell to Gaffney in round three of playoffs

Head Coach: Reggie Shaw (7th season)

Key Returners:

Andrew Stephens (QB), Knai Cook (RB), Tyleik Dawkins (RB), RJ Livingston (RB), Armoni Weaver (WR), Chamarryus Bomar (WR), Ethan Morris (WR), James Oates (LB), Kwai Cook (DB)

Key Losses:

Colby Shaw (QB), Kai Cook (DB/WR), Rashard Wright (DB/WR)

Preview:

The Rebels come off a nine-win season in which they lost a pair of games by three points each but won two playoff games by the same margin. Andrew Stephens steps in at quarterback for the graduated Colby Shaw. RJ Livingston leads a deep running back group that includes Knai Cook and Tyleik Dawkins who will also play some wideout. Armoni Weaver, Charmarryus Bomar and Ethan Morris are key wide receivers while defensively there’s deep experience upfront.

The whole defensive line returns while linebackers are young and will lean on senior James Oates. Kwai Cook alongside Weaver and Bomar are key returners in the secondary.