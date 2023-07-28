EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Green Wave are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Easley Green Wave:

2022 Record: 6-5

Head Coach: Jordan Durrah (4th season)

Key Returners:

Jay Stoker (QB), Will Patton (WR), Kyler Turner (TE), Logan Sullivan (RB), Luke Peeples (LB), Talan Scott (LB), Landon Santana (S)

Key Losses:

Ethan Alexander (RB), Chris Clemmons (WR), Noah Pierce (LB), Covarie Hammond (OL/DL), Danell Roberts (DL)

Preview:

Jay Stoker saw some game action as a freshman and now he takes the reigns of the offense as their starting quarterback. Key players around him are wide receivers Will Patton, tight end Kyler Turner and running back Logan Sullivan along with three offensive linemen as Jordan Durrah looks to continue to grow the Wave into a consistent winner.

They have three-year starters at linebacker in Luke Peeples and Tallon Scott. Safety Landon Santana is among six players make on defense.