The Fountain Inn Fury are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Fountain Inn Fury are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Fountain Inn Fury:

2022 Record & Results: 0-10; played with freshmen and sophomores

Head Coach: Brett Nichols (2nd season)

Key Returners:

Jack Criswell (QB), Sam Holliday (QB), Ethan Rhodes (RB), Zach Madden (WR), Caden Carnes (LB), X Gonzalez (LB), Jackson Njoku (DL), Zach Madden (RB), Levi Keller (DB)

Preview:

A team that was composed of just freshman and sophomores in its first varsity season a year ago is a year older as it seeks the program’s first win. Quarterback Jack Criswell returns but could be pushed out by freshman Sam Holliday while running back Ethan Rhodes and wide receiver Zach Madden will be vital in what the coach calls a quarterback-friendly offense.

Key on defense are two-way player Madden at defensive back, linebacker X Gonzalez and defensive lineman Jackson Njoku.