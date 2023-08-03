GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Yellow Jackets are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Greer Yellow Jackets:

2022 Record & Results: 4-7, third losing season in past four years

Head Coach: Will Young (19th season)

Key Returners:

Ladainnian Martin (RB), Kaden Rowland (QB), Chase Byrd (WR), Brock Diggins (WR/DB), Tyconian Gist (WR/DB), Howton Free (S)

Key Losses:

Bryce Foster (LB), Alston McGee (S), Clavon Brown (C)

Preview:

A young group comes back a year older and features junior running back Ladainnian Martin. Quarterback Kaden Rowland returns with an experienced wide receiver corps. Five who started on the offensive line also return.

The defense is led by cornerback Tycorian Gist in the deep secondary. Inside linebackers Darius Johnson and Brody Rynion will play crucial roles.