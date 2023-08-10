SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Hillcrest Rams are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Hillcrest Rams:

2022 Record: 9-2

Head Coach: Bennett Swygert (1st season)

Key Returners:

Avery McFadden (WR/DB), Grant Holliday (WR/DB), Nick Danciu (QB), Will Thompson (QB), Owen Smith (QB), Caleb Sutton (QB), Thomas Stanley (RB), Q Harris (RB), Bryce Rainwater (OL), Antrez Nance (DL), Tyson Moses (LB), Jy Leake (LB)

Key Losses:

Bennett Judy (QB)

Preview:

A familiar face has moved on as record setting quarterback Bennett Judy is now at Western Carolina while there’s a new man in charge with former USC quarterback Bennett Swygert takes on his first high school head coaching job. Former Easley quarterback Caleb Sutton joined the team at the start of the summer and was part of a four-way battle to succeed Judy. Other key players back on offense are running backs Thomas Stanley and Q Harris in the spread offense that focuses on running behind big offensive lineman Bryce Rainwater. Wide receivers Grant Holliday and Avery McFadden are back with McFadden having established himself as on of the best in the area.

Key on defense will be defensive lineman Antrez Nance and linebackers Tyson Moses and Jy Leake. The secondary will be led by two-way players in defensive backs Holliday and McFadden.