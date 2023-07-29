CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – The Landrum Cardinals are previewed ahead of the 2023 football season which kicks off on August 18.

Landrum Cardinals:

2022 Record: 6-5

Head Coach: Brent Bridges (1st season)

Key Returners:

Titus Poore (QB), Ty Foster (QB), Colton Link (RB/DB), Braden Mashtare (RB/DB), AJ Lindsey (OLB), Dillon Collins (CB)

Preview:

Brent Bridges takes on his second head coaching job in the area and will bring more of a spread philosophy to the Cardinals. Titus Poore and Ty Foster have battled at quarterback and Braden Mashtare is a key target. Still, the centerpiece of the attack remains Colton Link, who had an all-state junior season with over 1,200 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns.

Mashtare at linebacker along with AJ Lindsey and cornerback Dillion Collins will be staples on defense.