GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Riverside Warriors are previewed ahead of the 2023 football season which kicks off on August 18.

Riverside Warriors:

2022 Record & Results: 4-7, first winning season since 2007 in 2021 (7-4)

Head Coach: Matthew Rochester (3rd season)

Key Returners:

Jacob Medlin (QB), Mikkel Skinner (WR), Mikey Williams (RB/WR), Marcus Downs (DL), Hayden Payne (LB), Quinton Hood (S), Robbie Robertson (S), Spencer Adderley (CB)

Key Losses:

Rob Sanders (QB), Cayden Cosby (WR)

Preview:

The Warriors had to say goodbye to the dynamic combo of quarterback Rob Sanders and wide receiver Cayden Cosby with both players graduating this past year. Jacob Medlin is the new quarterback to step up behind a young offensive line while Mikkel Skinner and Mikey Williams will be key at wide receiver and running back.

The strength of the team is on the defensive side where, among the seven returning starters, is highly touted lineman Marcus Downs. Others players who will be key to success on defense are linebacker Hayden Payne, safeties Quinton Hood and Robbie Robertson and cornerback Spencer Adderley.