SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Southside Christian Sabres are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season which kicks off on August 18.

Southside Christian Sabres:

2022 Record & Results: 6-5; had 22-game streak end in 0-3 start, 1A state title winners in ’20, ’21

Head Coach: Mike Sonneborn (8th season)

Key Returners:

Carson Bolemon (QB), Paul Cobin (QB), Kylar Zimmerman (RB), Kolby Sentelle (WR), Javian Burke (WR), Ethan Chandler (WR), Jeremiah Jackson (DL), Micah McGowan (DL), Jon Talton (DL), Brad Dorris (LB)

Key Losses:

Ja’Corey Martin (QB), Mikell Woodfield (LB)

Preview:

Four-year starter Ja’Corey Martin has moved on after helping the program win two state titles but Carson Bolemon saw plenty of action at quarterback last season and Eastside transfer Paul Cobin is also an option. Kylar Zimmerman returns at running back behind an offensive line that returned three players while Ethan Chandler leads a stable of wide receivers. The question is: can the Sabres return to state championship contention after having their title run and 22-game winning streak snapped last season?

They’ll miss linebacker Mikell Woodfield but have sex starters back on defense overall. In addition to the strength up front is linebacker Brad Dorris. Defensive backs Chandler and Kolby Sentelle will be key in the secondary.