UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union Co. Yellow Jackets are previewed ahead of the 2023 season which kicks off August 18.

Union Co. Yellow Jackets:

2022 Record & Results: 2-7; lost final six games, 0-4 in region 4-3A

Head Coach: Brian Thompson (6th season)

Key Returners:

Keyshon Harden (LB), Quay Brannon (QB), Cam Owens (RB), JaQuan Jeter (WR/DB), Josh Rice-Brandon (WR), EJ Jeter (DB/WR), Alex Wagner (LB), Nemo Brannon (DE), James Jeter (S)

Key Losses:

MJ Porter (WR)

Preview:

The Yellow Jackets look to reverse their recent fortunes with a change in philosophy, switching from a one back set. Senior Keyshon Harden and sophomore Quay Brannon have battled at quarterback but it’s players like Cam Owens and Quan Jeter out of the backfield and receivers like Josh Rice-Brandon and EJ Jeter who are expected to have the biggest impact.

On defense, players to watch are linebacker Alex Wagner, defensive end Nemo Brannon and safety James Jeter.