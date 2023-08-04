ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Westside Rams are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season which kicks off on August 18.

Westside Rams:

2022 Record & Results: 10-3, region 1-4A champions

Head Coach: Brian Lane (1st season, fifth stop as head coach)

Key Returners:

Cutter Woods (QB), Dee Robertson (RB), Jimmar Boston (WR), Josh Williams (DB/WR), Jameson Wilson (WR/S), Ross Brown (DL), Trenton Galloway (LB), Jax Wilson (LB), Zeke Marshall (S), Sharode Richardson (CB)

Key Losses:

Hunter Puckett (RB), Jeremie Brown (OL)

Preview:

The Rams lost some key talent from a 10-win team but new coach Brian Lane inherits much in his third area job, led by quarterback Cutter Woods. Plenty of talent is around him in wide receivers Jimmar Boston and Josh Williams, and running back Dee Robertson.

Notable on defense will be linebackers Trenton Galloway and Jackson Wilson, defensive backs Jameson Wilson, Zeke Marshall and Sharode Richardson, and linemen Ross Brown.