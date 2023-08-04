WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – The Woodruff Wolverines are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season which kicks off on August 18.

Woodruff Wolverines:

2022 Record: 6-6

Head Coach: Brett Sloan (1st season)

Key Returners:

TJ Morris (QB), Jackson Mccarley (QB), AJ Mcallister (QB), Kory Scott (WR), Kori Moates (WR), Nick McConnell WR), Keshawn Clark (RB), Trey Rodgers (RB), Zaiden Barker (RB), Cam Taylor (TE), Trayvon Lee (TE), Jordan Hood (LB), Gavin Sanchez-Duncan (LB), Isaac Wood (CB)

Preview:

The Brett Sloan era begins at Woodruff with a new air raid attack on offnese. At the controls is junior TJ Morris who has held off two sophomores for the job. Key targets will be slot back Kory Scott, wide receivers Kori Moates and Nick McConnell, and tight ends Cam Taylor and Trayvon Lee. They have a stable of running backs they hope can factor into a wide open look.

Linebackers Jordan Hood and cornerbacks Gavin Duncan and Isaac Wood will be vital on defense.